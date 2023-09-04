Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $84.22 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $84,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,129,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,527 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $295.79 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $375.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.