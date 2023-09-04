Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $88.46 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $88,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.1 %

EMN stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $96.19.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

