Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $79,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after buying an additional 221,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,756,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.