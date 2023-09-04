Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $84,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

