Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $85,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Entegris Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $102.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.