Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,983 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $89,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.