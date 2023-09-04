Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $75,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $79.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

