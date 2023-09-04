Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

