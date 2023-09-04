CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,171,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,189,000 after acquiring an additional 196,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

EFX opened at $206.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

