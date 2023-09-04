Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 12,000 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

