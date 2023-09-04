Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,348 shares of company stock worth $1,307,685 over the last ninety days. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $394.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.75. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $514.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.