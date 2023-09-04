Cibc World Markets Corp Has $558,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,466 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CPB opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

