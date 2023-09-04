Cibc World Markets Corp Has $584,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

