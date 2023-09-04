Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $163,000 in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CPG opened at $8.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

