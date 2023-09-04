Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $218,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 52.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in FOX by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

