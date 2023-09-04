Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,193,508 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,193,508 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,158 shares of company stock worth $7,044,475 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.