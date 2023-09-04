Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 15,435 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.45 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

