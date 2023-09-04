Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 222,712 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,712 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,129,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,660,000. Amundi increased its stake in Match Group by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,447,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,122,000 after purchasing an additional 921,618 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $444,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

