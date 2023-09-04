Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,677 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $1,142,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after buying an additional 60,754 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

NYSE:HII opened at $220.86 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.96 and a 200 day moving average of $214.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

