Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 487,210 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487,210 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

