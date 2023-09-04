Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 9,584 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,736,000 after buying an additional 402,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,696,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,341,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $84.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

