CITIC Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
CITIC Stock Down 6.8 %
OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $4.66 on Monday. CITIC has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.
About CITIC
