Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $41.59 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.