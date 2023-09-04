Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,862 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1,275.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $550,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,058 shares of company stock valued at $25,465,053 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

