Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Colliers International Group stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.00 and a beta of 1.45. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.