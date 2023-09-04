Comparing RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) & Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies $777.37 million 1.50 $106.93 million $1.73 10.91

Analyst Ratings

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -35.87% -1.05% Hollysys Automation Technologies 13.76% 9.49% 6.62%

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats RMG Acquisition Corp. III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center, an on-ground control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; other signaling products, including automatic train operation system, track circuit, line-side electronic unit, balise transmission module, temporary speed restriction server, radio block center, and computer-based interlocking; and supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform. Further, it offers integrated automation control system solutions, mechanical and electrical solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, project management, construction and commissioning, and maintenance related services, and installation services. The company serves manufacturing, banks, hospitals, airports, power plants, commercial centers, hotels, and infrastructure works. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

