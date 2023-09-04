Comparing Vivani Medical (VANI) and Its Competitors

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s peers have a beta of 13.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.38 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.04 billion $88.82 million 0.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vivani Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -427.86% -123.26% -35.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivani Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 159 681 1881 93 2.68

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 652.69%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 50.37%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.