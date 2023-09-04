Conflux (CFX) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $402.65 million and $22.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,510,607 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,172,418,188.1421504 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12157628 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $15,804,953.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

