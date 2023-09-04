D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,638,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,793,000 after acquiring an additional 224,849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

