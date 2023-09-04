Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 926 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $2,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Seagen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seagen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $439,190.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,658,356.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $439,190.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,658,356.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,049 shares of company stock worth $6,231,301 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $207.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.19. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

