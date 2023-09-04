Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $183,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1,462.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.72 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

