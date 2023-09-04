Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,903 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,960.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,243,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,511 shares of company stock worth $17,936,343. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

