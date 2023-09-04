Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

