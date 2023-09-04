Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.0236292 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,306,408.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using US dollars.

