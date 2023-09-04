Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324,370 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

