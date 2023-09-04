Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $167,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $115,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 423.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 601,645 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.0 %

QRVO stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -637.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

