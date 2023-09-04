Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 106,518 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $165,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 56.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $125.76 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $192.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

