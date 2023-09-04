Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 136,351 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $172,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 534,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 233,667 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 119,023 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 62,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 42.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $79.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

