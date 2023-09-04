Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $168,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TAP opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 393.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

