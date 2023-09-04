Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $160.73 Million Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Cadence Bank worth $160,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 123,129 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,206,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CADE opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.