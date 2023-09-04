Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $161.31 Million Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,327,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $161,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Price Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $80.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.