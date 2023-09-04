Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $165.53 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $165,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HSY opened at $213.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average of $247.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

