Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $169.37 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,939,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $169,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $38.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

