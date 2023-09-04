Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $174.19 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 403,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $174,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $70.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

