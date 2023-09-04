Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $156,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 57.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

