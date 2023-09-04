Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,446,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $163,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE K opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on K

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.