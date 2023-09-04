Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,615,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $162,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,739,000 after acquiring an additional 209,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,910,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.04 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 56.48%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

About Garmin



Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

