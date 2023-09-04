DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Position Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,341,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $320,135 over the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

