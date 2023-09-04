Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $118.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.99.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

