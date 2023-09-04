DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $157,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

DXC stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.